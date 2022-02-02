PROSSER — The Princess Theatre will conduct open auditions for its spring production of ‘The Boys Next Door’ in mid-February.
Bill Campbell will direct the comedy, assisted by Allisen Garza and Peggy Valnes. Delfina Muratalla and Mari Page are the producers.
Written by Tom Griffin, this play is the story of four men with various mental disabilities who live in a group home. One has obsessive-compulsive disorder and works as a janitor, another works in a donut shop and has a prized collection of keys, a third cannot read but proudly shows off his library card along with a stack of books he has borrowed, and the fourth, who has schizophrenia, believes that he is a pro golfer.
This cast includes two to three women and six to eight men, including at least one African American man. Campbell said the characters are mid-to-late 20s to 50s in age. Scripts are available to check out in advance of auditions by contacting Campbell at 509-781-1845.
Auditions will be held Sunday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 15 at the Princess Theatre,1228 Meade Avenue. Theatre doors will open at 6 p.m. for sign-in, with auditions beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will include readings from the script.
Auditionees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
