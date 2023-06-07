Prosser Scottish Fest set for June 17

PROSSER — Prosser is about to don its tartan and embrace the spirit of Scotland with the return of their Scottish Fest on Saturday, June 17.
Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of activities including the Bonny Knees contest and the Haggis eating competition.
Kicking off the event will be their opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and their anvil launch; two anvil launches will take place during the festival, on will mark the start of Scottish fest with the second one occurring near the end.
This is a family friendly event; kids can take part in activities at wee Scotland or take part in the knighting ceremonies provided by Gilded Thistle.
The Prosser Scottish Fest will be held at the Prosser Wine and Food Park at 2880 Lee Road.
