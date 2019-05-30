PROSSER — Open auditions for Valley Theater Company’s production of the romantic comedy “Sirens” will be held Sunday and Monday, June 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
SueEllen Davis is the director, and Candace Andrews is the producer
Scripts are available for a three-day checkout at the Princess Theatre office, 1230 Meade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or by contacting Producer Candace Andrews at (509) 539-6764.
Davis, who directed VTC’s 2018 production of “Last of the Red-Hot Lovers,” plans Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening rehearsals during the summer; not all actors will be needed for every rehearsal.
The comedy, by Deborah Zoe Laufer, has roles for two men and two women, ages 20 to 60.
Performances will be Sept. 13, 14, 15 (matinee), 20, 21 at the Princess Theater.
Additional information is available online at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net and on Facebook at ProsserPrincessTheatre.
