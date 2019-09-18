YAKIMA — Thespians, save the date, your talent is needed. The Yakima Valley College Playmasters will host two rounds of auditions for the iconic Rocky Horror Show. Interested actors can report to Yakima Valley College’s Kendall Hall, Building 12 Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and again, Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. for open call auditions.
The YVC thespian leadership encourages all to audition. No prior acting experience is necessary, but actors are asked to prepare 16 measures of a song, (not from Rocky Horror) and to wear comfortable clothes
The production will run Nov. 14-16 and 21-23. Contact Ray Pritchard at rpritchard@yvcc.edu or 509-834-4554 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.