PROSSER — Valley Theater Company, owner of the Princess Theatre, once again is awarding a scholarship to a high school or college student who is committed to ongoing involvement in the performing arts.
The scholarship honors Jack Quinn, a co-founder of the troupe originally known as Valley Musical Comedy Company.
The scholarship form is downloadable from the Princess Theatre website at www.theprincesstheatre.net and may be emailed to scholarship@theprincesstheatre.net or mailed to: VTC Scholarship Committee, Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Avenue, Prosser, WA 99350.
Questions may be emailed to scholarship@theprincesstheatre.net or call 509-832-2233.
Applications for the 2021-2022 Jack Quinn Memorial Scholarship are due Thursday, March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.