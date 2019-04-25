SUNNYSIDE — A play about a town under a gypsy spell, “That’ll Learn Ya,” opens Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at on the stage at Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, 700 N. 16th St.
The play, presented by the Sunnyside Christian High School Drama Club, will also be presented Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the drama club.
