‘She Was Only a Garbageman’s Daughter’ opens Sept. 30

Percival and Reginald played by Tom Stegeman and Phil Daves prepare for the start of rehearsals for Over the Hills fall performance of “She Was Only a Garbageman’s Daughter.”

 Courtesy/Debbie Mendoza

Over The Hill Theatricals, has started rehearsal for their fall production of “She Was Only a Garbageman’s Daughter” has officially kicked off with their fall performance scheduled for four showings this year.

