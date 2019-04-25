SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Drama Department will present “James and the Giant Peach” in five performances beginning Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. on the Sunnyside High School auditorium stage, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Other performances are April 27, May 2, 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. A 2 p.m. matinee will be offered April 27.
Tickets are available at the door.
