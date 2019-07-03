SUNNYSIDE — St. Joseph Parish celebrated its 34th annual SpringFest 2019 as more than 6,000 people attended the event last weekend on Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30, at the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue, next to the church’s school.
The traditional fundraiser, which benefits a variety of church programs and services, kicked off on Friday at 5 p.m. for ‘Buddy Day.’
Visitors could purchase one carnival ride wristband at the church office for $22 or $30 at the event and receive the second one free.
A neighborhood of friends stepped off the ride, “Power Surge” and were thrilled to be all together on the festive summer evening.
“I have no idea on what we’re doing next, wherever the day takes us… and riding all the rides, over and over,” Sunnyside High School student Janet Rivera expressed. “This ride was the scariest one. I need to try it again. Going backwards and riding upside down. I started crying, I was like no.”
An easy ride for almost every kid or date night couple to enjoy was the “Sizzler.”
Susanna Lopez and Adrian Roman from Prosser decided to spend the evening downtown because they saw everyone having a good time and wanted to join in on the fun.
“This is my second time here with the same crew from Cinco de Mayo,” Rainier Amusement Company’s Sizzler Ride Operator Cody Tienken stated as he scanned riders’ wristbands as they entered through the gate.
“I get the opportunity to see different places and learn about the many counties and towns we visit. Sunnyside is a fun place to be.”
Sunday, June 30, 2019 SpringFest Raffle Winners:
1st place, $1,000, Silvia Ramos, ticket No. 38323
2nd place, $500, Samuel, Ticket No. 64794
3rd place, $250, Artura BD, Ticket No. 55843
4th place, $100, Mercedes B., Ticket No. 62655
5th place, $100, Charlene Arriaga, Ticket No. 29603
Raffle winners are required to bring in their ticket stub and valid I.D. and must redeem prize at the parish office, open Tuesday – Friday, from 2 – 6 p.m. and located at 920 S. Sixth St.
2019 SpringFest Raffle Top Sellers:
1st place, Silvia Ramos, 610 tickets sold
2nd place, Maria Chavez, 431 tickets sold
3rd place, Kelly Martin Carter, 360 tickets sold
4th place, Marisela Garcia, 222 tickets sold
Top sellers may redeem their Amazon prize at the church office by Wednesday, July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.