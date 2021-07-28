‘Stirrup Some Fun’ at the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo

GRANDVIEW — The much-anticipated Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo is returning to Country Fair Park on Wednesday, August 11 and runs through Saturday, August 14, 2021.
“We understand that there has been some confusion, partly due to the recent announcement by the Grandview Chamber of Commerce about the parade being cancelled,” said Kathy Thonney, YVFR Treasurer. “We want to let the Lower Valley communities know that the Fair and Rodeo are indeed happening.”
The fair opens at 8 a.m. each morning and closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and midnight on Friday and Saturday night.
“We are excited to be back this year, with a Youth Livestock Show & Sale, Team Penning and a Badlandz concert,” Thonney said. “The PRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights should be great entertainment! Plan to come join the fun.”
Community members are invited to visit the fair free of charge. Rodeo tickets may be purchased for $20 for adults 16 and older, and $10 for youth ages 6-15 and all livestock exhibitors.
More information and a full schedule are available at yvfair-rodeo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.