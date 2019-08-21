4100 pupils expected
Sunnyside schools, private and public are expecting more than 4,100 students to return to the classes room at Sunnyside School District, Sunnyside Elementary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School.
The public school hired 165 teachers, Christian had fourth instructors and St. Joseph’s Catholic School student would be learning from eight teaching nuns.
City’s second city manager named
Louis William Odermott, 37, of Jerome, Idaho has been selected to replace George Hubbard as Sunnyside City manager. Hubbard has been the city manager since 1948, when the state first allowed the council-city manager former of city government. Hubbard planned to retire Oct. 1 and Odermott was set to begin his duties Sept. 1.
United Air gains local stewardess
A Sunnyside woman, Janet Vance earned her wings to fly with United Airlines as a stewardess with her first assignment to be flights originating in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Vance of Sunnyside.
Greer heads Chamber
Homer Greer, owner of Home Lumber, Co., was elected to serve as the president of the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce. Greer, along with vice president Larem Severson, treasurer Rudy Lutjemeir and Mrs. Bert Benedetti, chamber secretary.
Sgt. Atherton stationed in Thailand
U.S. Air Force Sgt. Richard D. Atherton , son of Mr. and Mrs. John R. Atherton of Sunnyside, reported for duty at Takhli, Royal Thai AFB, Thailand. He was an inventory supply specialist.
Herber assigned to South Vietnam
Marine Corporal Joe G. Herber, son of Mr. L.A. Herber of Grandview served with headquarters and Maintenance Squadron Thirteen of Marine Aircraft Group Thirteen, First Aircraft Wing in Vietnam.
Rice wins 50 ribbons at fair
Margie Rice, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Rice collected 50 blue ribbons for her cooking efforts at the Yakima Valley Junior Fair, in Grandview, which was a total high for any one person.
Mitchell receives Air Force commendation
Staff Sgt. Jon E. St. Mitchell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert St. Mitchell, Granger, was decorated with an U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious services in Thailand. He distinguished himself as an ejection systems repairman at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.