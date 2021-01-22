“You have a couple people who fall in love with inanimate objects, you have a couple people who perform their own musicals with pets, a couple people who are doing crafts, a couple of people reciting Shakespeare with stuffed animals...” – Sunnyside High School Drama Club Director Corey Murphy
Theatre programs across the country have kept their ghost lights on while the stage remains empty and to keep the dramatic arts alive for Sunnyside High School (SHS) students, Director of Drama Club Corey Murphy implemented its very first virtual performances.
The stage was crowded with sets and echoed with the laughter of creative teenagers – a lively sound a stage has not heard since last March. The SHS Drama Club students have only just returned in small pods of five to work on their spring show.
Before allowed back into the auditorium, the young thespians were at home working on filming their monologues for “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” specifically written for an online performance.
“We would not be able to record anything live on Zoom because the kids’ internet and service is so spotty and different,” Murphy expressed.
The student filmed show is the first ever of its kind at SHS and will be uploaded for free viewing on YouTube on the Sunnyside High School Drama Club.
The show was written by playwright Don Zolidis during the pandemic. “It has a host and a co-host that introduce the segment which are several monologues. They’re at home and they’re going crazy!” Murphy laughed.
One such character who had been driven mad with self-appointed power is Jenn, played by Kaylee Condie.
“My character, Jenn, pretended that her room was her own Queendom and that her stuffed animals were her advisers. She couldn’t trust anyone but herself, and everything in her domain was under her control and she had all the absolute power,” Condie illustrated.
While nothing can capture the same feeling as acting on stage, under the warm spotlight with your peers and an applauding audience, Condie has found joy in her part in the virtual play.
She cited the character as being her favorite among all of the characters she has played. “I was Jenn, and it was glorious,” the 17-year-old exclaimed during her pod rehearsal.
Having transitioned from acting on stage to acting in front of a camera, Condie’s pod mate, Hannah Sullivan, shared the best thing about filming at home are the unexpected interruptions.
“Your family would walk in when the house is supposed to be quiet, but that never happens,” she giggled. “We also get to see everyone’s faces and it’s good to interact and have somewhat of a drama club.”
Working on video editing aspect this year, Murphy said it has been challenging, citing he had to completely focus on editing during winter break when he had originally planned to begin rehearsals for the spring show.
After finishing editing in the beginning of January, Murphy stressed an even more difficult challenge is finding donations to keep the club going.
“We haven’t figured out how to get people to donate. I’ve been working with the school for months,” Murphy imparted during a phone interview. “We need some donations and people would like to give.”
As of now, the only way to donate to the SHS Drama Club is to make out a check to Sunnyside High School and on the memo line write Drama Club. It can either be mailed to the ASB office or donations can be dropped off as the ASB Office is still open.
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” will stream free on the Sunnyside High School Drama Club Facebook and YouTube page, premiering Friday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.
The show will run on Jan. 22, 23, 29, and 30.
