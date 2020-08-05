SUNNYSIDE — During the first day of production on the independent found-footage horror film with a working code name entitled, “Snake Bite,” filmmaker Adam Castillo is seeing live and high-definition imagery that he wrote for the script come to life over the camera’s large format screen.
“It’s kind of like a dream come true but at the same time, you know, it’s unbelievable that it’s actually happening,” Castillo communicated from the closed neighborhood set while cast and crew members took a break. “Like filming the scenes that I’ve had in my mind for so many years, it’s weird seeing them actually play out in front of the camera.”
The 28-year-old is a Sunnyside native, graduate of Yakima Valley College and is completing his medical office certification from Charter College, while working on writing the feature script since 2017. After multiple drafts and rewrites, the project garnered some positive attention and heralded feedback from Screamfest LA 2019.
Castillo acknowledged there are multiple layers of secrecy centered around the project to preserve the sphere of realism because it involves discovered video footage from an actual police incident and subsequent investigation. He’s utilizing live streaming and video platforms such as YouTube with a goal to maintain a fresh approach to the popular technique in horror films.
“It’s my way of trying to like engage the audience and bring them into the actual movie, and I guess you could say to be an actual character themselves.”
The fictional story takes place in 2011 and revolves around a young Aberdeen man played by Castillo who films his daily lifestyle as part of an online video journal. The plot takes a harsh turn after viewers notice a recurring supernatural phenomenon in the footage, once a distant relative suddenly moves into his home.
“I’ve always had a passion for filmmaking ever since I was young. It’s something I recently decided to really put my head into with this project,” he expressed while sitting next to his cousin and 21-year-old actor Evoree Bell, who resides in the Tri-Cities.
The two family members have a deep-rooted bond for movies and acting, collaborating on small projects over the years. “Back when we were kids, he would be filming all the time and it was just fun as like his younger cousin getting to be involved and creating something that is meaningful to him and something we’re both excited about,” Bell said.
Castillo said he was inspired by Darren Aronofsky, film director of “Requiem for a Dream” to make his own powerful story, featuring a similar story-telling style that was dark and heavy.
From writing the feature length horror script to taking charge of the nine-day production and five-member cast and crew team while overseeing COVID-19 precautions are practiced on set has been a scary and nerve-wracking process for the ambitious movie maker.
“This is something I’ve really wanted to do and it’s a project I’m passionate about,” Castillo declared. “It’s a story I think that hasn’t been told. So, I really thought, hopefully I have a really interesting idea where people will like it as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.