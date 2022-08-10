NASHVILLE — 24 year old Sunnyside Native Zach Top made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Top released his first single “In a world gone wrong” in September of 2019 which topped at number four on the bluegrass charts. Top later reached number one in the bluegrass charts with his single “Like it ain’t no thing” which released on January 24, 2022.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

