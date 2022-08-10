NASHVILLE — 24 year old Sunnyside Native Zach Top made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Top released his first single “In a world gone wrong” in September of 2019 which topped at number four on the bluegrass charts. Top later reached number one in the bluegrass charts with his single “Like it ain’t no thing” which released on January 24, 2022.
When Top was 7-years old he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, in his teens he joined the Seattle-based band North Country And later became a member of the band Modern Traditions.
“I feel like I got a lifetime of on-the-job training, just listening day-in, day-out to how this music was crafted. Then, I ‘graduated’ to Nashville and became a sort of understudy to guys who turned ‘ranch songs’ into radio hits” Top stated
Top is currently signed to RBR entertainment and has released his new single “cold beer and good country music” on July 26.
