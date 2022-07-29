A 2012 Sunnyside High School graduate will be in concert Saturday, July 30.
David Castro will be performing with Country Music singer Trey Taylor in Yakima at the Diamante Event Center at 7 p.m. in a benefit concert for Castro’s uncle Benancio Garcia’s campaign for Congress.
During his high school years Castro performed with the Mariachi group and won first place in the Hospice talent show.
“My heart has always loved music I even wrote a song for my senior projects,” Castro said.
In 2014, Castro sang at the Yakima State Fair with Kumbia All Starz. He has also performed local concerts at Varietal Beer Company in Sunnyside.
His other claim to fame is being an extra in the film “All Sorts” directed by another lower Yakima valley native Rick Castañeda.
