The Sunnyside High School will be raising money for the American Cancer Society at the 44th annual Senior Follies at the SHS Auditorium Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.
This event was first started in 1978 in memory of Chris Shearer, who is also on the SHS wall of fame.
The follies consist of this year’s senior class who, according to Stacy Alseth, “Get to showcase their many talents.” Alseth is the coordinator for this year’s show as she is the Senior class advisor for the class of 2022.
Prices consist of $5 for adults and $3 for 10 years old and under.
