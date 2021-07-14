PROSSER — Sweet N’ Juicy, a funk band out of Portland, Oregon will be throwing a party at Bern’s Tavern, 618 6th Street, on Friday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m.
“Sweet N’ Juicy is a Banana named Sweet, a Pineapple named N’, and a Strawberry named Juicy that want you to party and have a great time,” according to the band’s website.
The band is made up of professional musicians who dress up as fruit on stage. Band members have toured internationally and written with the band Blondie.
More information is available at sweetnjuicymusic.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.