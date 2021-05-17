PROSSER — Audiences have three more opportunities to see Valley Theater Company’s presentation of “Around the World in 80 Days.” A cast of five actors portray 33 characters in Mark Brown’s readers’ theatre adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, and Saturday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Prosser City Park. All performances require tickets; those in the theatre are $10 a seat for all ages, while the park performance is free. Tickets for any of the three performances may be reserved at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net.
All performances will comply with current State of Washington phase 3 COVID-19 requirements.
