ZILLAH — The classic “Beauty and the Beast” opens Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. on the ZCenter Stage at Zillah High School, 160 Second Ave.
The high school actors will present six performances over two weekends with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, matinee. Other performance dates are May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.
For tickets visit www.zcenterstage.com.
