YAKIMA — There is time to see the Yakima Valley College Playmasters production of “Rocky Horror Show” at the Kendall Hall, building 12 on the Yakima campus, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16. Repeat performances will be held Nov. 21-23.
General admission tickets can be purchased in advance online at the price of $15.00 general admission and $10.00 students/seniors at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4423400.
YVC’s production encourages audience costumes and interaction. Prop bags will be available for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.