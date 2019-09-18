PROSSER — Save the date, if hot air balloons are your thing! The annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is happening for the thirtieth time Sept. 27-29. Weather permitting, balloons will begin their formal lift off schedule, at dawn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning Sept. 27, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 29, sunup.
The ever-popular Night Glow happens at sun down, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Art Fiker Stadium, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the Night Glow special meals prepared by businesses and organizations throughout town, including a Pie and Ice Cream Social, from 4-6 p.m., will be offered by the Prosser Senior Club, at the Dudley Street Community Center. The pie and ice cream event is on the way to the Night Glow location.
Also happening Friday evening until Sunday, noon, is the downtown Harvest Fest full of vendors with handcrafted items and family fun attractions. For the artists and art aficionados, the Caren Mercer-Andreasen Chalk Art Festival is open to all artists of all ages on Sixth Street. Check with the Prosser Chamber of Commerce for information on all the events, at 509-786-3177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.