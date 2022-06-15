TOPPENISH — The 87th annual Toppenish Rodeo will be held Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.
Each night begins with mutton bustin’ at 7 p.m. followed by the Cinch Girls flag team presentation at 7:20 p.m.
Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. where top cowboys and cowgirls from all over the United States will come together for two nights of adrenaline action.
Tickets are available at www.toppenishrodeo.com
