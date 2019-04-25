PROSSER — Valley Theater Company will open a five-performance run of “Weekend Comedy,” by Sam and Jeanne Bobrick, Friday, April 26, at Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
Performances will be April 26, 27, May 3 and 4 all at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m. The adjoining Green Room at the Princess Theatre opens an hour before curtain, with local wines and microbrews available by the glass.
Tickets are available at ThePrincessTheatre.net.
Tickets are also available at the Princess Theatre office, 1230 Meade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or at the theater box office 30 minutes before curtain.
