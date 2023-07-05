YV Community Band performances coming in July

The Yakima Valley Community Band will be performing two free summer concerts on July 11 and July 25 in Sunnyside and Grandview.
Music played will range from Paul Simon, the Beatles, Broadway Musical and Patriotic Marches.
The Yakima Valley Community Band host free concerts every summer with them bringing them to the Lower Valley for 2023.
The first concert will take place at Sunnyview Park located on the Yakima Valley Highway with the Grandview concert taking place at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene taking place on July 25.
The concerts will star at 7 p.m. for both location
