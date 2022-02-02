YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley College Drama Department will present its first in-person production in nearly two years this winter, producing “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker. Performances will be March 3, 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission.

In this Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, four lost New Englanders who enroll in a community center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, resulting in hearts quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions waged and won.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.