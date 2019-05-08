YAKIMA — Four Lower Yakima Valley 4-H members were recently honored during the annual 4-H Fashion Revue held at the Fruitvale Grange.
Local winners included Brianne Adamson of Grandview, Claire and Annelise Sheehan and Rachel Scott of the Sunnyside,
Members modeled garments they made for their projects, walking to the theme of “History of Sewing.”
Glenn Simmons from the Country Bunch 4-H Club of Yakima and Adamson from Grandview Ag & Ec 4-H Club received gold medals for “Clothing Capers” in the junior division.
The high point medal award winner for the “Clothes That Click” Intermediate Project (ages 11-13 years old) was Claire Sheehan of Green Valley 4-H Club of Sunnyside, as well as Caitlin Pham and Julianne Hinkle from the Country Bunch 4-H Club.
The high point medal award winner in the Senior Project (ages 14-18) was Rachel Scott of the America’ Future 4-H Club of Sunnyside.
Primary 4-H members receiving rainbow participation ribbons were Kira Fox from Naches Valley 4-H Club and Annelise Sheehan of Green Valley 4-H Club.
Winner of the Anita Babich Award was Claire Sheehan of Green Valley 4-H Club and Caitlin Pham from Country Bunch 4-H Club. The Babich award is given in recognition of long-time 4-H leader, Anita Babich of Buena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.