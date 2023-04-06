How to turn your finances around in the months ahead
(StatePoint) Many consumers are feeling financial strain after a challenging economic year in 2022. One in three Americans say they are struggling to get by or are in trouble financially, according to Lincoln Financial Group’s Consumer Sentiment Tracker. The study also found that people aren’t necessarily seeing any relief in sight, with 76% believing factors like inflation, market volatility and debt will worsen.

However, there are a few bright spots. Those who had specific financial goals last year were two to three times more likely to say various aspects of their personal finances improved. They were also three times more likely to say they did a great job on their overall financial wellness last year and twice as likely to be optimistic about their finances in 2023. So where should you start in creating and reaching your own financial goals?

