SUNNYSIDE — It’s the time for the annual Yakima Valley Spring Barrel Tasting Weekend at valley wineries from Union Gap to Prosser.
Wine lovers and novice tasters can start in the center of the valley by visiting local wineries. Then, they may choose to go west to Rattlesnake Hills in Zillah or go east toward Prosser and the Red Mountain area.
The doors open for tasting wines direct from the barrel and for purchasing finished wines at noon Friday, April 26. The tastings will be from noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday, April 28.
Many of the wineries will also be offering food and music to enhance the occasion.
Maps of the wineries and tickets can be found online at wineyakimavalley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.