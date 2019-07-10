Age: 31
Spouse: Johnny Rodriguez
Children: 5
Occupation and place of work: Executive Brand Influencer at Revital U
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Love our small community.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A nurse, to help others.
First job I ever had was: Picking cherries.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Snoop Dogg.
The best gift I ever received was: Words of wisdom.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Believe and you’ll receive, or doubt and go without.”
My favorite food is: Hawaiian Pizza.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Taking my children to Disney.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: My parents! (I shall book a flight)
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Joyce Myers.
I’d love to learn how to: Create and be consistent with a YouTube channel.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Bahamas.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Reading.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Reading and taking vacations.
The one word that best describes me is: Caring.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: My smile.
