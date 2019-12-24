Age: 39¼
Spouse: Clara
Children: Trinity, SueAnn and Andi Hamil
Occupation and place of work: Photographer of the Stars
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The Community. We are the best around. There are a lot of kick ass people here.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: President of the United States and/or a Garbage Man.
First job I ever had was: Farm Hand.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Isaiah and Charlee from the Ice Life. Go like and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.
The best gift I ever received was: Definitely my Hydroflask from Bonzis, which is conveniently located next to Ace Hardware.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Legacy is greater than currency.
My favorite food is: The daily special from the Panda Garden.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: There are many, but the most recent is when Sunnyside's Football Team beat Eastmont by blocking their field goal attempt with time running out. That was an electric atmosphere. Oh, and beating Moses Lake in wrestling last week. People should go to more games, our kids are dope AF.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I’m sitting at my desk, looking at my Christmas Tree and realizing the angle is crooked. I'll be right back.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Donald Trump so I can ask him why everyone wants to give him peaches.
I’d love to learn how to: I want to learn how to paint. I want to do a self portrait.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Detroit to visit my cousin Marshall.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Taking photos.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Taking photos.
The one word that best describes me is: Click.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing. "I like you just the way you are." — Mr. Rogers.
