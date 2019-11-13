Age: 66
Spouse: Lynda, my wife of 45 years
Children: 3 sons; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren
Occupation and place of work: Retired newspaper publisher, although I have reentered the trade with my ownership of the Sunnyside Sun
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: While I continue to reside in Idaho, I was the former publisher of the Goldendale Sentinel and have always enjoyed the rural lifestyle and the outdoors recreation opportunities the Gorge and the Valley offer.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: An architect.
First job I ever had was: Summer work in the cherry orchards of The Dalles, Ore.; Egbert’s Bakery as a “donut roller”.
The most famous person I’ve met is: President Bill Clinton.
The best gift I ever received was: My Harley Davidson Fatboy.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Work hard, earn money, then spend it.
My favorite food is: Hard to beat a ribeye.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: The opportunity to hunt in Africa.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: President Donald Trump.
I’d love to learn how to: Fix a leaky faucet.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Johannesburg, South Africa
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Outdoors, especially during hunting season.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Hunting, fishing and watching grandchildren grow.
The one word that best describes me is: Challenging.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To be able to dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.