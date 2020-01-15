Age: 47
Spouse: Nick
Children: 3
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Local fruits & vegetables, our wineries and breweries, and the people!
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Older.
First job I ever had was: Babysitting.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Former Governor Booth Gardner.
The best gift I ever received was: Our first ‘empty nest’ trip that my husband and I took to New Orleans for my birthday last year!
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Remember to keep everything in its own time. It is unfair and illogical to apply today’s standards on things that happened in the past. Time changes for a reason.
My favorite food is: I’m a popcorn fiend.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Reaching out and gaining an entire new family!
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The taking down of the Berlin Wall.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Ray Bradbury or Mary Shelly.
I’d love to learn how to: Speak Portuguese, French, and ASL.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Philadelphia, PA.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Spending time with my husband and family or reading.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling!
The one word that best describes me is: Empathetic.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: My chronic procrastination!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.