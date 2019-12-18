Age: 59
Spouse: —
Children: Jeremy and Adrian
Occupation and place of work: Front End Manager Grocery Outlet
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Weather.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Mortician, but my dad said “No! You're going to business college!!”
First job I ever had was: Summer Youth Jobs doing maintenance at the high school.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Joan Jett at a concert at Disneyland back in the 80s. It was awesome!
The best gift I ever received was: A religious medallion from my parents from The Church in San Juan, Texas.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: From my Ama, “Always have faith and Never fight for food or you will Never have any!”
My favorite food is: Home made Fideo and Tortillas man i can almost smell them when my Ama would make them.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: The look on my Mama’s face when we became homeowners and not renting anymore!
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: My parents wedding.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Ellen and Oprah.
I’d love to learn how to: Bake and have patience.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Kansas on a Greyhound bus and was stuck there for 24 hours.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Watching my COWBOYS.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling and visiting Family and some friends i have met on social media.
The one word that best describes me is: Friendly.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing!! I am who I am.
