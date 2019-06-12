Age: 18
Spouse: none
Children: none
Occupation and place of work: Recent graduate from SHS!
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Getting to know people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A forensic investigator.
First job I ever had was: Daily Sun News delivery boy.
The most famous person I’ve met is: BlackBear.
The best gift I ever received was: My packers Jersey.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Just do you”
My favorite food is: Spaghetti.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Visiting Montana.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Packers winning a ring.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Kevin Hart.
I’d love to learn how to: Build a business successfully.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: When I was in Montana.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Being with my friends.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: With my friends traveling.
The one word that best describes me is: Funny.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To be more social.
