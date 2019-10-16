Age: 28
Spouse: —
Children: 2
Occupation and place of work: Master aesthetician/Skin and Beauty: by Daisy
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Getting to enjoy all four seasons of the year.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Dental hygienist.
First job I ever had was: Apple packing house.
The most famous person I’ve met is: I haven’t met one yet, but I would love to meet George Strait.
The best gift I ever received was: My children.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Don’t ever stop learning and growing as a person.
My favorite food is: Pizza.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Getting my diploma from aesthetics school.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Attend an Ellen DeGeneres live show.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Oprah.
I’d love to learn how to: Sew and stitch.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: San Diego for spring break.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Exercising and being outdoors.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling. Exploring what the world has to offer.
The one word that best describes me is: Determined.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I would say a perfectionist. Sometimes I am hard on myself when things don’t go perfect.
