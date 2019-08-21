Age: 25
Spouse: —
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: Journalist at the Sunnyside Sun
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The access to the hops and good beer.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Baseball player or an astronaut.
First job I ever had was: Golf course service attendant.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Samuel L. Jackson.
The best gift I ever received was: The gift of life!
The best piece of advice I ever received was: The hardships you have in life are hardships you are strong enough to deal with.
My favorite food is: Mexican food.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Seeing Kanye West perform.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The Constitutional Convention.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Quentin Tarantino.
I’d love to learn how to: Make music, design clothes, and architecture.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: San Francisco.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Listening to music, playing basketball, and cutting hair.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Living in different places around the world.
The one word that best describes me is: Eclectic.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: One inch taller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.