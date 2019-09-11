Age: 38
Spouse: Rebekah Gonzalez
Children: 5
Occupation and place of work: Sales manager at Tom Denchel Ford/Tattoo artist at Studio 11
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: All 4 seasons.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Architect.
First job I ever had was: Courtesy clerk Prosser Food Depot.
The most famous person I’ve met is: No one yet!!
The best gift I ever received was: My children.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Stay true to yourself stay humble.
My favorite food is: Everything.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Surfing.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Bradley Nowell Sublime in concert.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Bob Marley.
I’d love to learn how to: Wind surf.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Hawaii.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Art.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: With my family and friends.
The one word that best describes me is: Caring.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing, life is great!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.