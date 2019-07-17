Age: 62 11/12
Spouse: James
Children: James, Beth, Seth, Meredith, Alexa, plus 10 grands
Occupation and place of work:Instructor at YVC and freelance writer
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The small town-isms - short commutes, kindness, fruits and veggies.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Writer.
First job I ever had was: A&W Carhop (with the change belt, not the roller skates).
The most famous person I’ve met is: Bill Clinton and Dennis Rodman.
The best gift I ever received was: A donation of books in my name to a classroom in need.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Start, go over the hurdles and finish; and always have a plan B.
My favorite food is: Scallops and lemon meringue pie.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Winning a KXLY Spokane Capt. Cy treasure chest - a copy of the Proclamation!
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth I, and almost finished with my PhD!
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: My Dad - lost him in 2017.
I’d love to learn how to: Make perfume.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Lived in WA DC, traveled East Coast to West continuously in late 70s.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Reading as many books as possible.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Helping single parents and seniors; and driving the backroads.
The one word that best describes me is: Doing & fixing.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Love outdoor adventuring more. I love the outdoors, but not the strenuous side.
