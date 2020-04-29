Age: 18
Spouse: —
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: CNA Cedar Hills Assisted Living
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Having my family around me and the nice cruises down the streets.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A teacher.
First job I ever had was: Babysitting kids.
The most famous person I’ve met is: McMagic.
The best gift I ever received was: Money.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Don’t care about what anybody thinks or say about you.
My favorite food is: Pizza and my grandma’s cooking.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Getting certified to be a CNA.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Any memories with my great grandma Patty.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Snoop Dogg or Seth Rogen.
I’d love to learn how to: Knit or sew.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Disney Land.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Go on car rides and listen to music.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Helping my grandparents and helping others who need it.
The one word that best describes me is: Goofy.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To be more open minded.
