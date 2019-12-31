Age: 33
Spouse: —
Children: 13 year old daughter
Occupation and place of work: Owner of Amigo Cell Phone Repair in Sunnyside
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Quiet and very calm area to live in, I love the community and how there is no traffic.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Graphic Designer.
First job I ever had was: Picking apples/cherries.
The most famous person I’ve met is: No one.
The best gift I ever received was: Birthday vacation to Disneyland.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Always say please and thank you. Be polite to everyone.
My favorite food is: Enchiladas ala crema from El Compadres.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Purchasing/moving into my first home.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: A pyramid in Egypt Being built.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Michelle Obama.
I’d love to learn how to: Speak a couple other languages.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Hawaii.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Dancing.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling the world with my daughter.
The one word that best describes me is: Friendly.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Stubbornness.
