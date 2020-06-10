Age: 30
Spouse: Jennifer Marmolejo
Children: 9
Occupation and place of work: Landscaping/Valencias
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Cruise nights on the Ave.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Mechanic.
First job I ever had was: Teriyaki chef.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Canon, Christian rapper.
The best gift I ever received was: My family.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “You won't get anywhere without God”
My favorite food is: Chicken teriyaki.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Going camping for the first time with my children.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Seeing my children graduate high school/college.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: God.
I’d love to learn how to: Disassemble and reassemble engines.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: California to visit family.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Drawing.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Building and racing cars.
The one word that best describes me is: Funny.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: My height.
