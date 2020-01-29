Age: 36
Spouse: Valente Valencia
Children: 4 kids
Occupation and place of work:Sunnyside School District and Community Living
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The Community! I just love the people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: When I was a child I wanted to be an Orchardist.
First job I ever had was: Picking cherries.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Baby Bash.
The best gift I ever received was: Listening to many people’s stories. I’ve seen them fight their battles and when it seems they’ve lost, their stories never ends.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Don’t worry about what people think there are a lot of people in this world each with their own thought.” — My Dad.
My favorite food is: Spaghetti.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Watching the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014! Go Hawks!
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Selena Quintanilla concert in Houston, Texas in 1995.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Mother Teresa.
I’d love to learn how to: Carpentry.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Utah.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: watching my kids, the neighbor’s kids and community kids all playing together in whatever sport they choose.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling to meet all the family members I could pull up on my family tree.
The one word that best describes me is: Motivated.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Have a photographic memory so I never forget a moment in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.