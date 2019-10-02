Age: 27
Spouse: N/A
Children: Andre, Aubrey, and Analie
Occupation and place of work: Owner of With Love
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Experiencing the four seasons.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Fashion designer.
First job I ever had was: Field work.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Santana.
The best gift I ever received was: Concert tickets to my favorite band.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: If you can’t change the outcome then don’t spend time stressing about it.
My favorite food is: Definitely tacos.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Spending the night on the beach, listening to my favorite playlist.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Joan Sebastian live in concert.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Frida Kahlo.
I’d love to learn how to: Design and sew my own sketches — it’s in the works.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: It’s difficult leaving home with children — California.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Relaxing at the beach in 100° weather.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling with my kids.
The one word that best describes me is: Honest.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: My lack of patience.
