Age: —
Spouse: Mario R. Prieto
Children: Mario D. Prieto and Khloe D. Prieto
Occupation and place of work: Para-educator at Sun Valley Elementary
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The food and the people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A veterinarian.
First job I ever had was: Safeway in Sunnyside.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Minnie Mouse :)
The best gift I ever received was: Being a grandma.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Stand up for yourself.
My favorite food is: Seafood.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Getting our first home.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: No more violence.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Michelle Obama.
I’d love to learn how to: Sky dive.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Florida, and Puerto Vallarta.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Scrapbooking.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: With family at Bali :)
The one word that best describes me is: Happy, dedicated.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.