Age: 42
Spouse: Tiffany
Children: Elijah, Noah, and Kennedy
Occupation and place of work: Assistant Principal at Sunnyside HS
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The four seasons and the wonderful, hard working people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: An adventurer.
First job I ever had was: Hoeing sugar beet fields between Prosser and Paterson.
The most famous person I’ve met is: I am a pretty low key guy... no one comes to mind.
The best gift I ever received was: My wife’s faith and trust in me.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Always Do Your Best.
My favorite food is: Enchiladas, rice, and beans.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Feeling the breeze whip around me while riding my BMX bike late at night as a young teen.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The second coming of Jesus Christ.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: A pioneer.
I’d love to learn how to: Sing well.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: China.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Exploring places, activities, or ideas.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Developing my talents and serving others.
The one word that best describes me is: Calm.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To be less forgetful.
