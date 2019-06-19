Age: 10
What makes you happy? Laughing and spending time with family and friends.
If you could do anything right now, what would you do? Play a game.
What’s your Superhero name and what powers do you have? Speed-nado, the power to make tornadoes and run fast.
What makes you feel thankful? My family.
You’re a photographer for a day, what would you take pictures of? Fun times and important events.
What are three things you want to do this summer? 1. Swim 2. Play video games 3. Relax
If you had a pet dragon, what would you name it? Spitsy.
What is the craziest thing you’ve ever eaten? Raisins with ranch.
Who is your favorite cartoon character? Daffy Duck.
Tell me something about you that you think I might not know. I don’t like to dance.
What would you do if you made the rules at home? Good rules.
If you had $20, what would you do with it? Save them.
What makes a good friend? Kindness, maturatiy, and loyalty.
If you had to give all of your toys away, who would you give them to? Siblings.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Bad words.
What makes you so awesome? Good behavior at school.
What two things do you like about YOU best? Good at video games and smart.
