Age: 36
Spouse: Eddie Marmolejo
Children: 8 between the both of us
Occupation and place of work: Youth Counselor/Ohana CRC
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Closer to most of my family.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A teacher.
First job I ever had was: Filing at Valley Medical Supply in Sunnyside.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Ramon Ayala.
The best gift I ever received was: My kids.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “You won’t get anywhere without God”
My favorite food is: Chicken enchiladas.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Weekends/summers spent at Grandma Patty’s with my grandparents and great-grandparents, and then with my grandpa Russell, yelling out loud “hallelujah!” Scaring everyone in the room, and picking apples with him and my grandma Mary, he’d make us shine them all when we got home.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: For my son Jr. to win the Youth Nationals and get to play at Worlds.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: God.
I’d love to learn how to: I don't know what I want to learn lol maybe speak and understand Spanish more.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Connecticut to watch my son Jr. play in the ADO Nationals Dart Tournament.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Going to the river, camping and dart tournaments.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Home with my kids and going different places.
The one word that best describes me is: Shy.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To not be so shy around people and speak up more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.