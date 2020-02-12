Age: 39
Spouse: Danny Rangel
Children: 2 fur babies, Lola & Kiki
Occupation and place of work: Media Tech Teacher @ Harrison Middle School (20th Year)
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The people! They always come together in time of need!
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A teacher or a daycare provider.
First job I ever had was: Worked at Slam Dunk my senior year in high school!
The most famous person I’ve met is: Minnie and Mickey Mouse. ♥
The best gift I ever received was: Foot warmers from a co-worker! Gotta keep my toes warm!
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Life is never promised... Rejoice and take advantage of all it has to offer!
My favorite food is: China Grove Won Ton Soup, Egg Flower Soup and their Velvet Prawns! Okay, I really miss China Grove!
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Being able to watch my students graduate high school and college!
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: This is a tough one. I’m not too sure...
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: I’d love to meet Ellen DeGeneres and dance with her on her show!
I’d love to learn how to: Ice skate and play the piano.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Boston, Massachusetts
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Shopping, sky diving or watching my nephews play basketball
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling the world mostly places it is warm!
The one word that best describes me is: Workaholic.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To be allergy free! I’d love to eat shellfish again!
