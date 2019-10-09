Age: 32
Spouse: Aurora
Children: Alessio
Occupation and place of work: Clergy at the United Methodist Church
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Serving the immigrant community and impoverish people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Aircraft pilot.
First job I ever had was: Newspaper delivery.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Berta Cáceres, Honduran activist and a 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize.
The best gift I ever received was: A book called the Open Veins of Latin America by Eduardo Galeano.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Learn and practice the language of mercy.
My favorite food is: Pupusas Salvadoreña, Mexican Tacos, Honduran Baleadas and fried chicken!
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Witnessing children being reunited with their parents after being separated at the border. No children should be away from dad and mom.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: A United States finding their compassionate soul for the stranger, where every body experience love and welcoming.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico.
I’d love to learn how to: Plant and work on the fields.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: A poor indigenous community in Guatemala, I learned so much from them.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Reading and writing.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: I’m not worry about money, I’m worry about the basic needs that excluded people has.
The one word that best describes me is: Inclusion.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing, I’m who I am, I love justice and fight for marginalized people of gender, race, sexual orientation, and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.