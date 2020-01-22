Age: 41
Spouse: —
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: Professional Dart Player
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Friends and family.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Professional dart player.
First job I ever had was: Delivering papers for the Daily Sun News.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Edgar Martinez.
The best gift I ever received was: My trip to Spain last year from my sponsor.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Don't ever give up.
My favorite food is: 4 piece from the Blue Moon.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Winning the international open singles title in Spain.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: My nephew winning a national title in darts.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Emmitt Smith.
I’d love to learn how to: Swim.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Hong Kong or Spain. Not sure which is further.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Darts.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling the world playing darts.
The one word that best describes me is: Funny.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Procrastination.
